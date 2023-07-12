However, on a sequential basis, HCL Tech's net profit saw a decline of 11 percent in Q1FY24 from Rs 3,983 crore in the March quarter (Q4FY23). Further, the software major has declared an interim dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for the financial year 2023-2024. The record date for the same has been fixed on July 20, 2023.

IT services company HCL Technologies reported subdued fourth-quarter earnings due to a slowdown in technology spending and weak profitability. HCL Tech posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,534 crore, up 7.6 percent year-on-year for the first quarter (Q1FY24) ended 30 June, 2023. The software major had posted a net profit of Rs 3,283 crore in the year-ago period.

The number was much lower than CNBC-TV18's poll, which had pegged the figure at Rs 3,809 crore.