HBL Power share closes 6% percent higher on rise in Q3 revenue

The company managed to post a good sequential recovery as consolidated revenue surged 6 percent to Rs 337.52 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 318.15 crore in the September quarter.

HBL Power Ltd closed 6 percent higher as the company reported sequential growth in revenue and net profit in the December quarter compared to the previous quarter. However, in the December quarter all important financial metrics remained lower year-on-year compared to the same in the year-ago period.

The company managed to post a good sequential recovery as its consolidated revenue surged 6 percent to Rs 337.52 crore in Q3FY23 compared to Rs 318.15 crore in the September quarter. The company's net profit (PAT) stood at Rs 22.63 crore, up 15.87 percent quarter-on-quarter in the period under review compared to Rs 19.53 crore in Q2FY23.

The revenue dropped 4 percent year-on-year compared to Rs 351.60 crore in the year-ago quarter while PAT declined 9 percent YoY from Rs 24.87 crore in the same quarter in the last financial year.

In terms of segment-wise revenue, HBL Power’s batteries segment posted a sales of Rs 295.99 crore in the December quarter, witnessing a decline of 5.92 percent from Rs 314.63 crore in the corresponding previous quarter. Revenue from the electronics segment increased marginally by 1.83 percent to Rs 28.85 crore in the quarter under review as against Rs 28.33 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational side, the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was down by 17 percent YoY at Rs 38 crore in Q3FY2023 as against Rs 46 crore in Q3FY2022. Operating margins dropped 11.4 percent in the latest quarter compared to 13.2 percent in Q3FY2022, a decline of 180 basis points.

Shares of HBL Power closed 6.49 percent higher at Rs 103.35 apiece on BSE.