HBL Power jumps 25% in three days; focus shifts to earnings: What kept dealers busy?

The focus for the market now shifts to quarterly earnings which begin next week.

Shares of HBL Power Systems, a company that manufactures specialized batteries and power systems ended 11 percent higher on Friday and at a 52-week high. The stock has gained for the last three sessions, during which it has gained 25 percent.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that the stock has been buzzing on high volumes on the back of strong buy flows from the HNI desks. The stock traded at a 52-week low of Rs 48 in November last year.

Over To Earnings

Indian equities recovered from the lowest point of the day to end the session flat. Both S&P BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty 50 gained over 1 percent for the week. Realty stocks outperformed while FMCG stocks were the laggards.

Dealers are indicating that the Nifty faces resistance at the level of 17,400 and that flows have been mixed with a negative bias. Banking stocks recovered from the day's low with dealing room checks indicating some healthy bids for small private banks.

The focus now shifts to the September quarter earnings, with TCS kickstarting the show from Monday, October 10.

Besides HBL Power, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

HCL Tech: The IT major ended 1 percent lower on Friday, declining after two days of gains. Despite the drop, dealing rooms indicate that HCL Tech is the only largecap tech company that received buy flows from the FII desks on Friday. HCL Tech will report results on Wednesday, October 12, after market hours.

Jubilant Foodworks: Shares of the company that holds the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India ended 3 percent lower on Friday, declining after gaining for two straight days. Dealers suggest that the stock is under pressure due to sell flows from the FII desk. The company recently had a new MD & CEO, when Shares of the company that holds the master franchise for Domino's Pizza in India ended 3 percent lower on Friday, declining after gaining for two straight days. Dealers suggest that the stock is under pressure due to sell flows from the FII desk. The company recently had a new MD & CEO, when Sameer Khetarpal took over the reins last month.