Havells, Atul, M&M, JK Cement and Coal India top stocks to buy today, say analysts

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities, along with Manoj Murlidharan, VP Derivatives of Religare Broking share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Havells India. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 1,362 for an upside target of Rs 1,440. Shares have gained more than 5 percent in the last month.

He recommends to buy Atul Ltd with a stop loss of Rs 7,270 and price target of Rs 7,525-7,550. The stock is up more than 1 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Canara Bank. He recommends a sell with a stop loss of Rs 325 for downside target of Rs 308. Shares have declined more than 5 percent over the last month.

Petronet LNG is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 207 and a stop loss of Rs 218.50. The stock has declined over 7 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,540 and target of Rs 1,660-1,700. Shares have gained more than 5 percent over the last month.

He further recommends a sell call on Hero MotoCorp. For this Chouhan advises a stop loss of Rs 2,960 with targets of Rs 2,800-2,750. Shares are down more than 5 percent over the last month.

From Manoj Murlidharan

Manoj Murlidharan also has a buy call on JK Cement with a stop loss of Rs 3,200 and a price target of Rs 3,400 on the upside. Shares have gained more than 1 percent in the past month.

Additionally, he also has a buy recommendation on Coal India with a stop loss of Rs 215 and a target of Rs 246-248. Shares are down more than 3 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.