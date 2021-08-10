Has a correction already begun in market?

Has the Indian market started a correction without it showing in the index already? Well, there are a few telltale signs of this. For starters, the midcap index has started to underperform. From the highs it’s down 2.3 percent and the smallcap index is down 3.2 percent. This month, the midcap index has underperformed the Nifty by 3.4 percent.

Now, you could argue that this is necessary given the parabolic rise in the broader market. Still, it’s a data point I will not ignore, especially considering the recent rally to new high has been quite narrow with market breadth being poor.

The other highlight of this month has been the return of the expensive, but high weight components of the market, especially financials. HDFC and Kotak are both up 7.5 percent this month while HDFC Bank is up 5.4 percent. This again ties in with the distribution theory where the rally in a set of few stocks makes you believe the bull run is intact but beneath the surface, there is some shakeout happening quietly.

And of course, there are more data points like the all-time high inflows into mutual funds and the spate of recent IPOs, many of which are exorbitantly priced and a lot of them are coming in with OFS being a lion’s share of the offer. The OFS or offer for sale is the process in which the existing investors are making an exit and new investors end up buying that paper.

For the near term though, the overriding theme in equities will be the noise on taper. As I explained yesterday, the US data has been strong and now there is a genuine chance that the US Fed at some point tapers down its easy liquidity policy, something which has fuelled big rally across asset classes including Indian equities.

Now you have already seen a move on dollar index, which is back above 93 and Brent crude, which is back below $70. Interestingly for India, these two net themselves out. But if there is a larger risk-off, one will have to respect that.

For those who are compulsive index traders, both major indices have a well-defined range now. On the Nifty, the range would be 16,176-16,350 and for Bank Nifty, it would be 35,300-36,200. Essentially, these are the boundaries of the post-breakout range.