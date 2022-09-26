Harsha Engineers makes a strong debut on Dalal Street as shares list at 36% premium

By Sandeep Singh

Mini Harsha Engineers IPO listing: The stock of Harsha Engineers made a strong debut on BSE and NSE, shrugging off a market-wide sell-off.

Harsha Engineers International — an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of precision bearing cages — made a strong debut on stock exchanges on Monday, shrugging off a market-wide sell-off triggered by fears that steep hikes in key interest rates will impact global growth. The Harsha Engineers stock listed on BSE at Rs 444 apiece — a premium of 34.5 percent over the upper end of its IPO price range of Rs 314-330.

On NSE, Harsha Engineers shares began their journey at Rs 450 apiece, a premium of 36.4 percent.

an unofficial market for unlisted securities. The strong listing was in line with the trend in the grey market in the past few days, where dealers said Harsha commanded a premium since the launch of the IPO. Grey market is

Harsha Engineers International's IPO, to raise up to Rs 755 crore, was open for subscription from September 14 to 16, and saw an overall subscription of almost 75 times the shares on offer. P otential investors could bid for the company's shares in a price band of Rs 314-330 apiece in multiples of 45.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 455 and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

Many brokerages had recommended subscribing to the Harsha Engineers IPO.

Brokerage Recommendation Motilal Oswal Subscribe for listing gains Ventura Securities Subscribe Angel One Subscribe Choice Broking Subscribe Arihant Capital Subscribe for long term BP Wealth Subscribe for long term and for listing gains LKP Securities Subscribe