Harsha Engineers IPO subscribed over 5 times on Day 2

Harsha Engineers International's IPO was subscribed more than five time by Thursday noon, the first day of the bidding process. The public offer received bids for 8,77,81,950 shares as against 1,68,63,795 shares on offer.

The issue to raise up to Rs 755 crore opened for subscription on September 14 and investors can bid for its shares until 5 pm on September 16. The Ahmedabad-based precision bearing cage manufacturer has set a price band of Rs 314-330 for its shares that potential investors can subscribe to in multiples of 45.

Harsha Engineers IPO is a combination of fresh issuance of shares worth up to Rs 455 and an offer for sale (OFS) by existing shareholders.

By noon, retail individual investors' category received 5.6 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors (NII) was subscribed over 11 times. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) subscribed 0.09 times the portion reserved for them.

Category No.of shares offered No. of shares bid for QIBs 47,92,950 4,23,540 Non Institutional Investors 35,94,780 3,98,70,225 Retail investors 83,87,730 4,68,59,310 Source: BSE data as of noon

The company has said it will utilise Rs 270 crore of the funds raised via the IPO for debt payment, up to Rs 76 crore will be used for funding working capital requirements towards purchase of machinery, and up to Rs 7.12 crore for infrastructure repairs and renovation of the existing production facilities and for general corporate proposes.

Harsha Engineers has five manufacturing facilities with two of its principal manufacturing facilities at Changodar and one at Moraiya, near Ahmedabad in Gujarat in India, and one manufacturing unit each at Changshu, China and Ghimbav Brasov in Romania, which allow access to its customers in over 25 countries.

Axis Capital, Equirus Capital and JM Financial are the book running lead managers to the issue.

Harsha Engineers CEO Vishal Rangwala earlier told CNBC-TV18 that his company indirectly supplies to Tesla and Tata Motors in the electric vehicle segment. The contribution of two- and three-wheeler contribution to the segment is in single digits, he said.

"Through our customers, we supply to the EV market... We are a supplier to our customer in the US which in turn supplies to Tesla. Similarly, in India, we supply to our customer who in turn supplies to Tata Motors and the EV segment. For us, two-wheeler, three-wheeler and passenger vehicle are a very small market even within automotive," he said.

On the first day of bidding, several brokerages recommended subscribing to the Harsha Engineers IPO.