Harsh Goenka’s spin on Kabir’s doha for market tips gets a thumbs up on Twitter

Veteran industrialist and chairman of the RPG Group Harsh Goenka has shared market tips on Twitter in a unique style. Goenka has tweeted his take on poet Kabir’s verse: “Kabir on stock market", which essentially says patience is the key to success in the stock market.

The verse says most investors choose to ride the bull market and invest when stocks are high, but those who invest in the bear run will profit from it. Goenka also says as investors put in their money in stocks during a bull run, they are left with no cash to invest when the markets are at the bottom. Investors should not choose stocks by just listening to advice from others. A wise investor is one who has patience and takes time before investing, Goenka said in the verse.

This is not the first time that the veteran industrialist has shared his thoughts on Twitter.

In August, Goenka had shared his wisdom on the trading lifecycle of investors in the stock market.

A Twitter user Dinesh Joshi had tagged Goenka in a message which said: “If you want to be successful in the stock market, you must have - Nazar (vision): to identify the stocks; Jigar (risk appetite): to buy the stocks; and Sabar (patience): to hold the stocks.”

The post said if the investor only depended on hot tips, he may not succeed with his investments in the stock market.

Goenka retweeted the post.

Earlier this week, Goenka shared a light-hearted video on “crypto sale in India" to highlight the rising popularity of digital tokens in the country.

The video on Twitter showed a man selling cryptocurrencies in a public bus and shouting 'Crypto le'. Passengers are seen asking him the cost of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Shiba Inu and a woman saying: “Bhaiyya, Shiba hai?”

As one of them complains about returns on the currency he bought, the seller asks him to sell it to another passenger in the bus. The video ends with a popular song by musician Adnan Sami.

Sources