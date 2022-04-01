Hariom Pipe Industries Limited’s initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 1.67 times on the third day of bidding, receiving bids for 1.41 crore equity shares against an offer size of 85 lakh shares.

Thirty percent of the issue is reserved for qualified institutional buyers and up to 35 percent each for non-institutional and retail investors.

Retail investors continue to remain at the forefront, bidding 4.08 times their allotted quota of shares, while non-institutional investors had put in bids for 32 percent of the shares reserved for them. Qualified institutional investors bought 44 percent shares of the allotted quota.

Also Read

The Hyderabad-based steel product manufacturer is looking to raise Rs 130 crore via the issue at the upper end of the price band. The price band has been fixed at Rs 144-153 per share for Hariom Pipe IPO.

The company will use Rs 50.05 crore of the proceeds from the issue for capital expenditure, Rs 40 crore for working capital and the rest for general corporate purposes.

The firm will finalise share allotment by April 8 and credit shares to eligible investors by April 12, according to reports. Unsuccessful investors will get their refunds by April 11.

Hariom Pipe shares will list on the exchanges BSE and NSE on April 13.

Hariom Pipe markets and sells MS pipes in southern and western India. A substantial portion of the sponge iron, MS billets and HR strips produced by the company is used for captive consumption in manufacturing MS pipes and scaffolding.