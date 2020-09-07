Market Happiest Minds Technologies IPO opens today: Should you subscribe? Updated : September 07, 2020 11:43 AM IST Happiest Minds Technologies IPO opened today with a price band at Rs 165-166 per share. The Rs 702 crore-IPO comprises of fresh issue of Rs 110 crore and an offer for sale aggregating upto 3.56 crore equity shares. Most analysts are bullish on the company since 97 percent of its business comes from the digital services segment. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply