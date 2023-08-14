Nearly half of the 94 IPOs since 2020 have returned at least 50% or more to shareholders

Happiest Minds was one of the few IPOs that were launched in the Covid-19 year of 2020 and was subscribed over 150 times. It was also one of the most successful listings, with the stock listing at a premium of 111 percent to its issue price.

Nearly 100 companies have launched their IPOs and have gone public since 2020. Out of those, nearly half of them have returned anywhere between 50-100 percent returns to its shareholders.

The filter we have used here is that only those IPOs with a size of Rs 500 crore and above have been considered for this piece.

Out of these 94 IPOs, 44 of them have gained anywhere between 50-100 percent from their IPO price as of closing on August 12, 2023.

The Star Performers

Of these 94 IPOs, 20 of them have more than doubled from their IPO price.

Happiest Minds Technologies has emerged as the most successful IPO of over Rs 500 crore since 2020, with the stock gaining over 5 times from its IPO price. These returns are despite the stock having corrected over 20 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 1,136. Shares have been flat so far in 2023 with gains of just 2 percent.

In an interaction with CNBC-TV18 on August 9, the management of Happiest Minds said that its financial year 2024 growth guidance of 25 percent , which was made on the back of support from acquisitions, is looking uncertain now.

Happiest Minds was one of the few IPOs that were launched in the Covid-19 year of 2020 and was subscribed over 150 times. It was also one of the most successful listings, with the stock listing at a premium of 111 percent to its issue price.

There are at least six stocks that are on the verge of doubling from their IPO price and have gained anywhere between 90-100 percent as of Friday's closing. These include the likes of Latent View Analytics, which is the most subscribed IPO in Indian history with over 326 times subscription, Laxmi Organic and auto components manufacturer Sona BLW Precision.

Stocks like Latent View, CAMS and IRFC have doubled from their IPO price but have corrected from those peaks. Of these names, IRFC has emerged as the stock in the spotlight, with over 50 percent of those returns above coming in the last one month itself.

The 20-50 Percent Returns Club

Among stocks that have returned 20-50 percent from their IPO price to shareholders includes some interesting names. The most recent entrant to this club is Zomato, which until last month, was trading below its IPO price.

The food delivery platform reported its first every quarterly net profit during the June quarter, sending its share price not only above the IPO price, but also back above the Rs 100 mark for the first time since January last year.

Another surprise name in this list is the ideaForge Technologies, which recently went public. After a bumper listing, in which the stock exactly doubled from its IPO price of Rs 672, it has witnessed a substantial correction from those levels, even falling below the Rs 1,000 mark for the first time.

"One will have to wait before act in this particular counter to add into the portfolio. IREven after the price drop, current valuations still remains expensive. I would probably keep myself out of it for the time being till the time I see profits sustaining possibilities happening in the counter," Deven Choksey of KRChoksey said about ideaForge on CNBC-TV18 on August 9.

Other names in this list include Sula Vineyards, Landmark Cars and others.

Stock IPO Price CMP Returns From IPO Price (%) ideaForge 672 986.5 46.8 Vedant Fashions 866 1262.8 45.8 Landmark Cars 506 717.9 41.8 Sula Vineyards 357 498 39.5 UTI AMC 554 766.65 38.4 Ikio Lighting 285 372.9 30.8 Rategain 425 544 28 Archean Chemical 407 519.9 27.7 Harsha Engineers 330 419 27 Zomato 76 93.35 22.8

There are also stocks which have not delivered substantial returns from their IPO price and continue to trade around those levels itself. Among stocks with returns of 10 percent or less include the likes of Gland Pharma, which has only begun to trade above its IPO price of Rs 1,500 last week for the first time since January this year.

The Underperformers

26 out of the 94 IPOs of over Rs 500 crore since 2020 are stil trading below their IPO price. Prominent among them are the new age companies like Paytm, Nykaa, Delhivery and PB Fintech. Also trading below its IPO price is India's largest IPO - Life Insurance Corporation of India, which is still 30 percent below its IPO price of Rs 949 and has been an underperformer since its listing last year.

However, Paytm is not the worst performing IPO over the last three years. That is Cartrade Tech Ltd., which has corrected nearly 70 percent from its IPO price of Rs 1,618.

Another thing worth noting here is that India's two largest IPOs - LIC and Paytm are trading significantly below its IPO price, while 9 out of the ten IPOs with the maximum returns, have an issue size between Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

"Considering the momentum that the primary market has achieved in the last six months, the second half of 2023 looks very optimistic," said Mahavir Lunawat of Pantomath Capital Advisors. Over 29 companies are gearing up to go public in the second half of the year, with IPOs of over Rs 35,000 crore lined up. "However, investors need to proceed with caution as high value IPOs have been known to disappoint," Lunawat added.