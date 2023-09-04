Top stock picks | HAL and TVS Motor Company on the radar

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shared her expert analysis and top stock picks, shedding light on promising prospects in the defense and auto sectors.

Given these positive indicators, Sarda recommended a buy position in HAL with a target price set near Rs 4,120 and a stop loss at Rs 3,880.

It's worth noting that the stock has already witnessed a substantial increase of over 7 percent in the last month. This makes HAL an exciting prospect for investors seeking growth in the defense sector.

Moving into the auto sector, Shivangi Sarda highlighted the optimistic outlook for the entire auto industry in the September series. She believes that the seasonality factor is favoring the sector, and among the various auto stocks, TVS Motor Company stands out as her preferred pick.

Sarda's analysis is based on the recent performance of TVS Motor Company. The stock has broken out of a consolidation phase on a weekly basis, signaling potential upside. Furthermore, on a daily timeframe, it has consistently formed higher lows for the past six sessions, indicating strong momentum.

For investors interested in TVS Motor Company, Sarda recommended a buy position with a target price set at Rs 1,520 and a stop loss at Rs 1,430.

Notably, the stock has already gained more than 6 percent over the past month, reinforcing the positive sentiment surrounding it.

