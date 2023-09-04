Top stock picks | HAL and TVS Motor Company on the radar

2 Min Read
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shivangi Sarda from Motilal Oswal Financial Services shared her expert analysis and top stock picks, shedding light on promising prospects in the defense and auto sectors.
One of the sectors that has been gaining considerable momentum lately is the defense space. According to Shivangi Sarda, both Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL) are showing signs of robust performance. HAL, in particular, has captured her attention from a risk-reward perspective. Sarda noted that the stock has formed a solid base near the Rs 3,875 zone. Moreover, it has experienced a 62 percent retracement from its recent swing high, and this level has proven to be a strong support.
Given these positive indicators, Sarda recommended a buy position in HAL with a target price set near Rs 4,120 and a stop loss at Rs 3,880.
It's worth noting that the stock has already witnessed a substantial increase of over 7 percent in the last month. This makes HAL an exciting prospect for investors seeking growth in the defense sector.
Moving into the auto sector, Shivangi Sarda highlighted the optimistic outlook for the entire auto industry in the September series. She believes that the seasonality factor is favoring the sector, and among the various auto stocks, TVS Motor Company stands out as her preferred pick.
Sarda's analysis is based on the recent performance of TVS Motor Company. The stock has broken out of a consolidation phase on a weekly basis, signaling potential upside. Furthermore, on a daily timeframe, it has consistently formed higher lows for the past six sessions, indicating strong momentum.
For investors interested in TVS Motor Company, Sarda recommended a buy position with a target price set at Rs 1,520 and a stop loss at Rs 1,430.
Notably, the stock has already gained more than 6 percent over the past month, reinforcing the positive sentiment surrounding it.
For more details, watch the accompanying video
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty 50 crosses 19,500, HDFC Bank, TCS & Infosys are top contributors
Sept 4, 2023 IST1 Min Read
IRFC Share Price: The railway PSU is now more valuable than even IRCTC
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Shakti Pumps Share Price: The stock is up 120% in 2023 and has now won a patent - Check details here
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read
This analyst recommends buying Hindalco Industries and Tech Mahindra — here’s why
Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read