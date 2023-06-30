H1CY23 decent for Nifty but can we see a follow through in H2CY23?

Q2CY23 Nifty was 10 percent which was the best quarter for Nifty since July-September 2021 Quarter when the Nifty gained 12 percent. All eyes are on H2CY23 as there will be a few headwinds up ahead and also history suggests that whenever Nifty has ended in the green in the first half, returns are a little lower in second half.

Global equity markets have done very well with the Nasdaq surging 30 percent and it's on track for its best first half since 1983. Among its peers Nifty is back in the middle with six percent returns a little better than the Chinese markets but a little lower than the returns from Brazilian markets.

Global Equity Markets

Nasdaq 30% Nikkei 27% S&P 500 16% DAX 15% CAC 13%

EMs

Bovespa 8% Nifty 6% Shanghai 3.7%

For the first half Nifty registered a return of six percent but it’s a tale of two halves as in the first quarter of the calendar year Nifty got smacked back and there were FII outflows which revered in Q2CY23. Q2CY23 Nifty was 10 percent which was the best quarter for Nifty since July-September 2021 Quarter when the Nifty gained 12 percent.

H1CY23 a tale of 2 halves!

Nifty Moves FII flows Q1CY23 -4.60% -26,210 crore Q2CY23 10% 87,813 crore

Nifty’s Gained around 1000 pts and one-fourth came in from ITC while if not for INFY and Adani enterprises Nifty would be higher by around 200 pts.

Who contributed most?

ITC 26% Lnt 9% HDFC Bank 9% HDFC 9% Tata Motors 8%

We could have been higher but some laggards?

INFY -13% Adani Enterprises -9%

There real party has been in the broader markets though with the broader market indices outperforming and if you got the stock right a 50 percent return was there for the taking from frontline midcap stocks. But as you dip deeper there are plenty of winners with stocks doubling and tripling in H1CY23. Winners include stocks from mid-cap IT as well as auto ancillary companies.

Broader Markets Outperforming

Mid Cap 14% Small Cap 11%

Winners

Auro pharma 66% ABB India 64% Glenmark Pharma 59% Chola Invest 57% KPIT Tech 55%

Block Buster Winners

Aurion Pro 183% Nucleus Software 183% Balu Forge 157% JBM Auto 155% Saksoft 151% Jindal Saw 146%

All eyes are on H2CY23 as there will be a few headwinds up ahead and also history suggests that whenever Nifty has ended in the green in the first half, returns are a little lower in second half.

What to track in H2CY23?

> Monsoon progress

> State Elections in In India

> Fed rate action

> Earnings season

> HDFC Bank merged entity