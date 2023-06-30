CNBC TV18
H1CY23 decent for Nifty but can we see a follow through in H2CY23?

By Nigel D'Souza  Jun 30, 2023 6:59:50 PM IST (Updated)

Q2CY23 Nifty was 10 percent which was the best quarter for Nifty since July-September 2021 Quarter when the Nifty gained 12 percent. All eyes are on H2CY23 as there will be a few headwinds up ahead and also history suggests that whenever Nifty has ended in the green in the first half, returns are a little lower in second half. 

Global equity markets have done very well with the Nasdaq surging 30 percent and it's on track for its best first half since 1983. Among its peers Nifty is back in the middle with six percent returns a little better than the Chinese markets but a little lower than the returns from Brazilian markets.

Global Equity Markets
Nasdaq30%
Nikkei27%
S&P 50016%
DAX15%
CAC13%
EMs
Bovespa8%
Nifty6%
Shanghai3.7%
For the first half Nifty registered a return of six percent but it’s a tale of two halves as in the first quarter of the calendar year Nifty got smacked back and there were FII outflows which revered in Q2CY23. Q2CY23 Nifty was 10 percent which was the best quarter for Nifty since July-September 2021 Quarter when the Nifty gained 12 percent.
H1CY23 a tale of 2 halves!
Nifty MovesFII flows
Q1CY23-4.60%
-26,210 crore
Q2CY2310%
87,813 crore
Nifty’s Gained around 1000 pts and one-fourth came in from ITC while if not for INFY and Adani enterprises Nifty would be higher by around 200 pts.
Who contributed most?
ITC26%
Lnt9%
HDFC Bank9%
HDFC9%
Tata Motors8%
We could have been higher but some laggards?
INFY-13%
Adani Enterprises-9%
There real party has been in the broader markets though with the broader market indices outperforming and if you got the stock right a 50 percent return was there for the taking from frontline midcap stocks. But as you dip deeper there are plenty of winners with stocks doubling and tripling in H1CY23. Winners include stocks from mid-cap IT as well as auto ancillary companies.
Broader Markets Outperforming
Mid Cap14%
Small Cap11%
Winners
Auro pharma66%
ABB India64%
Glenmark Pharma59%
Chola Invest57%
KPIT Tech55%
Block Buster Winners
Aurion Pro183%
Nucleus Software183%
Balu Forge157%
JBM Auto155%
Saksoft151%
Jindal Saw146%
All eyes are on H2CY23 as there will be a few headwinds up ahead and also history suggests that whenever Nifty has ended in the green in the first half, returns are a little lower in second half. 
What to track in H2CY23?
> Monsoon progress
> State Elections in In India
> Fed rate action
> Earnings season
> HDFC Bank merged entity
YearH1H2
20235.50%??
202112.20%10.3
20198.50%3.2
20181.70%1.4
201716.3%10.6
20164.30%-1.2
20151%-5
201421%9
X