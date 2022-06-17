Gujarat Gas stock hits new 52-week low as Credit Suisse sees margin moderating

Shares of Gujarat Gas slumped around 4 percent after Credit Suisse said that the margin expectations are still high and that it sees more downside.

At 14:24 IST, shares of the gas company were trading 2.6 percent lower at Rs 412.65 on the BSE. The stock hit a new 52-week low at Rs 405.65 on Friday, June 17. The stock has been falling for the past two days and has slumped over 8 percent during the period.

The brokerage firm has maintained its 'underperform' rating on company shares with a target price of Rs 380.

Credit Suisse believes that the company is still pricing in 10 percent compound annual growth rate in volume for 10 years and margin expansion.

The compressed natural gas margin should moderate with increasing blending and a sharp surge in spot gas, while the overall margin of Gujarat Gas could moderate in the second half as Morbi volumes return and CNG input cost rises, as per the foreign brokerage firm.

Morbi is a mid-sized city in Gujarat known for its contribution to the global ceramic sector and used a bulk of gas to manufacture tiles.

Earlier this month, UBS cut its target price on the stock from Rs 550 to Rs 400 per share. The brokerage house believes that manufacturers are opting for propane versus the gas supplied by the company, which could impact the company's volume and margin going ahead.

However, ICICI Securities remained confident about the stock. According to the firm, Morbi propane worries are overblown. It was of the view that there are limited downside risks to the stock.