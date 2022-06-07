Shares of Gujarat Gas Limited continue to fall as the Street worries about the price cut taken by the gas distribution company for its industrial segment weighs on the stock.

Gujarat Gas shares continue to trade choppy on Tuesday in a weak market, correcting over 6 percent. Overall, the stock is down 34 percent from its 52-week high of Rs 786.65 on BSE, with the gas stock seeing over 9 percent correction in the last three days. At 12.22 pm, the scrip quoted at Rs 519.45, down 5.82 percent, underperforming the sector by more than 5 percent.

Domestic brokerage ICICI Direct has upgraded the rating on the Gujarat Gas stock from 'hold' to 'buy', setting a target price of Rs 625, which is more than 16 percent from the current price levels.

"GGL's share price has seen ~25% correction from January 2022 due to higher gas prices. With easing LNG prices and pricing power of the company, margins are likely to normalise over the near to medium term," the report noted.

"In the near term, price hikes/global LNG costs trend will be key monitorable," it added.

The recent downtrend in Gujarat Gas stock has come days after the gas distribution company slashed prices in its industrial segment by Rs 5/scm ( standard cubic metre). Gas is often believed to move in sync with the crude oil price, however, it may not be the case all the time.

The price cut by the company in its industrial segment is especially relevant since the price of crude is hovering around $ 120 per barrel level. This means gasoline prices will see an upward trend as well, which could mean trouble for the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation-owned company. Analysts indicate that this is what is most likely weighing down investor enthusiasm.

Further, gas prices have been off the charts in many parts of the world, especially in the US. In fact, in the last week of May, gas prices in the US had reached the highest level in the country’s history. This may be another reason why Dalal Street investors are worried as global prices will likely have an impact on the gas prices in India and hence, the reduction in prices may not have come at the most opportune time.

For the March quarter, the country’s leading city gas distribution company posted a 28 percent growth in its net profit at Rs 444.39 crore on a year-on-year basis as compared to Rs 348.29 crore in Q4FY21. Its revenue also registered a growth of 36 percent YoY at Rs 4,791.04 crore in the March-ended quarter.