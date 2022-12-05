A day of large deals, FIIs bet on Tata Motors: What kept dealers busy on Monday

Tata Motors declined for the third straight day while Eris Life declined for the fifth day in a row.

A slew of large deals took place in various stocks during Monday's trading session with three stocks standing out in particular.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals ended nearly 6 percent lower on Monday after 20.1 lakh shares or nearly 1.8 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in a large trade. The shares changed hands at an average price of Rs 3,315 apiece and the transaction was worth Rs 670.7 crore.

Sources within the dealing rooms tell CNBC-TV18 that few HNIs and domestic funds bought the stock on Monday. There is also buzz that the overhang of inter-corporate loans with group entities will also end soon.

Shares of Gujarat Fluorochem have now declined in four out of the last five trading sessions.

Another stock where a large deal took place was Go Fashion where 3.5 percent of the total equity changed hands. A leading private equity investor is said to be the seller in this transaction, according to dealing rooms.

Go Fashion shares also ended 5 percent lower and have declined for three straight trading sessions.

Rainbow Children's Medical was another stock were as much as 15 percent of the total equity changed hands. While CDC is said to be the seller, a leading sovereign wealth fund is said to be the buyer in the large trade, as per dealers.

Choppy Session; Flat Close

Benchmark indices consolidated on Monday with the Sensex and Nifty ending flat, while the Nifty Bank and the PSU Bank index outperformed.

However, dealers believe that small bits of profit booking was seen in some large private banks on Monday. Flows were mixed with high volumes, considering the number of large deals that took place.

For the near-term, dealers see the Nifty range between 18,300 - 19,000 while expecting small caps to outperform in the near-term.

Besides Gujarat Fluoro, Go Fashion and Rainbow Children, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Tata Motors: Shares of the automobile giant ended 1.5 percent lower on Monday, declining for the third straight day. However, dealers say that the stock witnessed buy flows at the FII desk and that a leading long-only FII has been an active buyer in the stock. The stock was also in the news on Monday as JLR UK reported a 2.6 percent jump in overall sales to 4,204 units from 4,097 units last year.

Eris Life Sciences: The stock ended lower for the fifth day in a row on Monday, declining 1.7 percent. Dealers are anticipating a large block deal to take place in the stock soon.