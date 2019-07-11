Market
GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings
Updated : July 11, 2019 11:38 AM IST
Shares of GTPL Hathway rallied 20 percent on Thursday after the company reported robust first-quarter earnings.
The company's consolidated profit jumped 120 percent in Q1 to Rs 29.45 crore as compared to Rs 13.37 crore in the same period last fiscal.
Revenue from operations also rose 50 percent to Rs 445.5 crore.
