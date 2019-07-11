GTPL Hathway surges 20% on robust first-quarter earnings

Shares of digital cable television and broadband services provider GTPL Hathway rallied 20 percent on Thursday after the company reported robust first-quarter earnings.

The company surged 20 percent to Rs 64.80 per share on the BSE. At 11:20 AM, the stock was trading 16.2 percent higher at Rs 62.75 as compared to 0.4 percent (162 points) rise in the BSE Sensex at 38,719.

The company's consolidated profit jumped 120 percent in Q1 to Rs 29.45 crore as compared to Rs 13.37 crore in the same period last fiscal. Revenue from operations also rose 50 percent to Rs 445.5 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 38 percent to Rs 115.6 crore. Subscription business for the company showed a 47 percent growth YoY in Q1.

"Q1FY20 was the first full quarter with New Tariff Order (NTO), which has led to significant growth in subscription revenue. Overall, the first-quarter performance was in line with expectation and we see next three quarters equally exciting," Anirudhasinhji Jadeja, managing director of the company said in a BSE filing.

He added that NTO being stabilised, focus on taking FTTH to more and more homes, re-launching industry’s first dual service product GTPL GIGAHD to convert current customers along with adding new customers and concurrently launching hybrid set-top box will help the company to converge linear TV viewing with OTT usage.