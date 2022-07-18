D-Street is cautious as these daily essentials may cost more following GST rate hike

Shares of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies like ITC, Hindustan Unilever, DCM Shriram, and Patanjali Foods and electrical equipment firms such as Crompton Greaves traded mixed on Monday, as the new goods and services tax (GST) rates on their products became effective from today.

At the GST meeting last month, the government imposed a 5 percent GST on consumer goods that are pre-packed, branded and labelled. The products in this list include packed paneer, honey, curd, lassi, wheat, rice and other grains, etc. that were earlier exempted.

Besides, the Centre proposed to implement 18 percent GST on tetra packs from 12 percent earlier. Moreover, the GST rate on LED lamps, lights, and fixtures too will be at 18 percent, up from 12 percent.

Shares of FCMG major ITC, which owns popular flour brand Aashirvaad and Patanjali Foods, which offers a variety of consumer goods, traded higher whereas those of Dabur India, popular for its honey, were flat.

The stock of DCM Shriram, which makes sugar and jaggery, was down over a percent. While Havells India stock retained its spot in the green territory, Crompton’s fell over a percent.

Here’s how stocks of companies impacted by GST rate hike are faring

Stock Change Dabur India 0.26% Godrej Consumer -2.28% Bajaj Consumer -0.15% DCM Shriram -1.09% Britannia -2.18% Hindustan Unilever -1.24% ITC 0.61% Patanjali Foods 1.21% Havells 0.55% Marico -0.04% LT Foods 4.45% Nestle India -0.97% L&T 2.58% Dilip Buildcon 2.91% Crompton -0.99% Source: BSE

Vinit Bolinjkar, Head of Research, Ventura Securities Ltd, believes the GST rate hike will affect the kitchen budget and retailers will also face certain consequences.

"The hike will increase the pressure on the common man, who is already reeling under inflationary pressures, with the retail inflation being over 7 percent in June — much above the RBI’s threshold of 6 percent," he told CNBCTV18.com.

Bolinjkar added that retailers and shopkeepers will have to change the price of items that are already on a retail store’s shelf due to the new tax rate. Overall GST hike on staples will be negative for FMCG companies and their stock price which is already trending down given inflationary pressure, he explained.

According to Nirvi Ashar, Fundamental Analyst, Religare Broking Ltd, the introduction of new GST rates will lead to an increase in the prices of goods and consumers will need to spend extra for their daily needs.

"These rates are getting implemented at the time when the FMCG sector is already facing challenges with regards to demand and high inflation pressure. Going ahead, for FMCG stocks, how demand will shape up will be an important factor to watch," she said.

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs on Sunday said single packages of food items like cereals, pulses and flour weighing up to 25 kg will be considered as 'prepackaged and labelled', and liable to five percent GST.

It also clarified that if a retail shopkeeper supplies in loose quantity the item bought from a manufacturer or a distributor in a 25-kg pack, such sale to consumers will not attract GST.

Separately, a 5 percent GST has also been imposed on non-ICU hospital beds costing more than Rs 5,000.