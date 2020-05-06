GSK to sell 5.7% stake in HUL via block deals worth $3.2-3.4 billion

GSK PLC on Wednesday launched book to sell 5.7 percent stake in Hindustan Unilever. The large trade is likely to take place on the exchanges in the price range of 1850-1950 per share (discount of 3-8 percent from CMP).

The important part about this trade is that GSK is looking to sell the entire stake worth $3.5 billion (Rs 27,000 crore) in one large trade instead of part sale. That removes future supply overhang on the stock.

Buyers are likely to be institutions, both, foreign and domestic, sources informed.

This eliminates the possibility of HUL’s parent Unilever PLC buying the stake from GSK. As part of dilution due to the merger, Unilever’s stake in HUL was earlier reduced to 61.9 percent from 67.2 percent.

As a result of Unilever’s stake dilution, the free float (public shareholding) of Hindustan Unilever increased from 32.8 percent to 38.1 percent, thereby resulting in an increased weightage on the Nifty and other passive indices like MSCI etc.

GSK’s impending sale was among the many reasons that kept a lid on HUL’s stock price over the last one month where it corrected 23 percent from record high of 2614 on April 8th to 2010 today. The other reasons of underperformance were; weakness in business due to COVID-19, expensive valuations of 64X FY21e and some profit booking after a stellar 54 percent run in last 12 months and 180 percent in last 3 years.

Street is likely to focus on the key upside triggers for the stock going forward.

History has taught that HUL has been the company that bounces back the fastest after any disruption. We saw that with great launches in the Naturals space after Patanjali’s disruption and strong supply systems after demonetization and GST.

The other important trigger that the street will keep a keen eye on, will be the growth opportunities that Horlicks & Boost bring to HUL.

In an interview with CNBC TV-18 in Jan 2020, Sudhir Sitapati (ED, Foods & Refreshment at HUL) said that Horlicks is a dream acquisition due to its low category penetration and high gross margins. The company expects 1,000 bps synergy benefits from this deal. Brokerages ascribe an EPS accretion of anywhere between 5-10 percent on account of this.

HUL has shown remarkable growth via acquisitions in the past like Pears, Kwality, Kissan, Knorr, Lipton and recent ones like Indulekha & Adityaa Milk. HUL acquired Indulekha in 2015 for Rs 330 crore and the brand is worth over Rs 2,000 crore as of 2019.