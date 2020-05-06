Market GSK to sell 5.7% stake in HUL via block deals worth $3.2-3.4 billion Updated : May 06, 2020 07:08 PM IST GSK will sell 5.7 percent stake in HUL via block deals at a price band of Rs 1,850 - 1950 per share. Morgan Stanley, HSBC and JPMorgan will be the advisors to the deal. On Wednesday, the HUL stock closed at Rs 2,010.2 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365