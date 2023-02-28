Nomura expects major policy decisions on green hydrogen in financial year 2024

The government views green hydrogen as a key decarbonisation tool and has announced a production target of 5 MT by 2030.

With policy goals for 2030 set, brokerage firm Nomura is expecting major policy decisions on green hydrogen for the upcoming financial year.

The government views green hydrogen as a key decarbonisation tool and has announced a production target of 5 MT by 2030. This will entail setting up at least 125 GW of renewable energy and significant electrolyser manufacturing capacity.

The scaling up of electrolyser capacity to drive commercial viability, replacement of grey hydrogen in refining will boost demand for green hydrogen initially, according to Nomura.

One of the major beneficiaries of this mission could be industrial conglomerate Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T), according to Nomura.

“The company is taking significant strides on green hydrogen. Project Lakshya explicitly mentions green hydrogen to be among key focus areas,” Nomura said in its report. 'Lakshya' is L&T’s five-year strategic plan to meet its roadmap for growth and value addition.

Nomura also noted that L&T has already secured a mega order in Saudi Arabia for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of a green ammonia plant.

L&T will be focusing on power grid and power generation work, said Nomura, adding that tie-ups and electrolyser manufacturing may help L&T boost its EPC margins.

Commercial tie-ups with Indian Oil Corporation Ltd and ReNew Power for EPC can also ensure initial order inflows for L&T, said Nomura. Notably, Indian Oil, L&T, and ReNew Power had announced signing of a binding term sheet for the formation of a Joint Venture (JV) company last year to develop the nascent green hydrogen sector in India.

Nomura has assigned a ‘buy’ rating on L&T with a price target of Rs 2,540 per share, indicating an upside of over 20 percent from Monday’s close of Rs 2,113.35 per unit.

Another potential winner from this space is likely to be Reliance Industries, where Nomura sees potential upside of 20 percent.

Nomura expects Reliance to lead the Indian renewable energy industry going ahead. “Significant scale, technology tie-ups and favorable regulations place the company strongly to develop new energies,” the note said

“The company has delivered strongly across its entire O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals) business and large acquisitions (REC Solar and SWSolar) provide access to technology and scale will drive efficiency,” it added.

Notably, Reliance had acquired two green firms in a day in October 2021— a Norway-based solar panel manufacturer REC Solar Holdings and purchase of a 40 per cent stake in solar EPC firm SWREL, formerly known as Sterling and Wilson Solar Ltd.

Shares of Reliance are trading 1.1 percent lower at Rs 2,340.70, while those of Larsen & Toubro are little changed at Rs 2,115.