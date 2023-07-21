Analysts recommend buy calls on Grasim, NALCO, SBI and Lupin, here's why

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Friday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Grasim. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 1,800 for an upside target of Rs 1,880. Shares have gained more than 1 percent in the last month.

He recommends a buy call on NALCO with a stop loss of Rs 88.75 for an upside target Rs 96.50. The stock is up more than 9 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on ABB India with a stop loss of Rs 4,235 for a downside target of Rs 4,100. Shares have declined more than 2 percent over the last month.

Shree Cement is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 22,750 and a stop loss of Rs 23,600. The stock has declined more than 8 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

buying opportunity in State Bank of India (SBI). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 600 and a target of Rs 630. Shares have gained more than 8 percent over the last month. Chouhan finds aopportunity in. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 600 and a target of Rs 630. Shares have gained more than 8 percent over the last month.

Grasim is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Target is to be placed at Rs 1,900-1,930.

Lastly, Chouhan recommends a buy on Lupin. He advises a stop loss of Rs 920 and an upside target of Rs 1,000. Shares are up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.