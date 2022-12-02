Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan: Grasim, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra and more

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks — BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 — are expected to open in the red on the last trading session of the week amid largely negative moves across global markets. Singapore Exchange (SGX) Nifty futures — an early indicator of the Nifty index — was down 43.5 points or 0.2 percent at 18,932 at the last count, ahead of the opening on D-Street.

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com

Buy Grasim Industries for a target of Rs 1,860 with a stop loss at Rs 1,717

Buy Hindalco Industries for a target of Rs 475 with a stop loss at Rs 450

Buy DLF for a target of Rs 425 with a stop loss at Rs 406.5

Sell BEL for a target of Rs 101 with a stop loss at Rs 105.50

Shrikant Chouhan, EVP at Kotak Securities

Buy HDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 2,800 with a stop loss at Rs 2,640

Buy Adani Enterprises for a target of Rs 4,100 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850

Buy Jubilant Ingrevia for a target of Rs 570-580 with a stop loss at Rs 520