Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar, Shrikant Chouhan and F&O analyst Sneha Seth have these stock recommendations for Friday’s trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan, along with Sneha Seth, Derivatives Research Analyst, Angel One share their top stock picks for the day.

Share Market Live NSE

From Mitessh Thakkar

Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Granules India. He recommends this with a stop loss of Rs 314 for an upside target of Rs 326. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.

He also recommends to buy Marico with a stop loss of Rs 543 and a price target of Rs 580. The stock is up more than 7 percent over the last month.

Among the sell recommendations, Thakkar has one on Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M). He advises a stop loss of Rs 1,486 for downside target of Rs 1,400. Shares are up more than 4 percent over the last month.

Intellect Design Arena is another sell call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with a target of Rs 550 and a stop loss of Rs 591. The stock has gained over 1 percent in the last month.

From Shrikant Chouhan

Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in Cipla. He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 1,113 and a target of Rs 1,230-1,250. Shares have declined more than 16 percent in the last month.

Apollo Tyres is a sell call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop Loss is to be placed at Rs 428 with a target of Rs 400. The stock has gained more than 2 percent over the last one month.

From Sneha Seth

Sneha Seth has a buy call on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 114 and a price target of Rs 121 on the upside. Shares have gained more than 12 percent in the past month.

Additionally, she also has a buy recommendation on Marico with a stop loss of Rs 541 and a target of Rs 582.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch the latest stock market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog