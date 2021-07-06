GR Infraprojects IPO to open tomorrow: Key things to know

The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects is set to open for subscription tomorrow. The promoters aim to raise Rs 963 crore through the issue which will only be an offer-for-sale (OFS).

The issue will close on July 9 and the shares are likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on July 19.

Here's all you need to know about the issue:

Opening Date:

July 7, 2021

Closing Date: July 9, 2021

About the firm: Incorporated in December 1995, GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company headquartered in Udaipur. It undertakes road and highway projects across 15 states in the country. The company has completed more than 100 road construction projects till April 2021. It owns three manufacturing facilities and has a fabricating and galvanisation unit.

The company mainly undertakes civil construction projects under the EPC and BOT (Build Operate Transfer) basis on the road. It has also diversified into manufacturing activities of thermoplastic road-making paints, electric poles, road signages, and fabricating metal crash barriers.

Size of the issue: The IPO is only an offer for sale (OFS) by shareholders and promoters for up to 1.15 crore shares. Lokesh Builders, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, Jasamrit Premises, India Business Excellence Fund, and India Business Excellence Fund I will be offloading their shares in the OFS.

Vinod Kumar Agarwal, Ajendra Kumar Agarwal, Purshottam Agarwal, and Lokesh Builders are the company promoters.

Reservation: Of the total issue, up to 50 percent of the net offer will be reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs), and the remaining 35 percent will be kept aside for the retail investors.

According to the company’s red herring prospectus, a total of 2.25 lakh shares will be reserved for eligible employees.

Objective: GR Infraprojects will not receive any proceeds from the offer since it includes only OFS. The main objective is to achieve the share listing benefits on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.

Book Runners: HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, SBI Capital Markets, Equirus Capital Private Ltd, have been appointed as merchant bankers for the IPO. The registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Private Ltd.

Financials: For FY20, the company reported a total income of Rs 6,420 crore against Rs 5,320 crore YoY. Net profit for the period stood at Rs 800 crore versus Rs 710 crore in the same period last year. In FY21, it posted a profit of Rs 953 crore.

As of December 2020, its total borrowings were at Rs 4,200 crore while its net worth was Rs 3,730 crore. The total order book stood at Rs 18,220 crore.

Peers: Its listed peers include KNR Constructions, PNC Infratech, HG Infra Engineering, Dilip Buildcon, Ashoka Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Sadbhav Engineering.

Outlook: Analysts have advised subscribing to the IPO. Geojit Financial Services likes the IPO from a long term perspective as growth in order book, pick-up in execution, diversification to other sectors like railways provide visibility for future growth.