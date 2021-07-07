GR Infraprojects IPO subscribed 78% so far on day 1; retail portion fully booked

Home

    The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 1.55 times, while that of non-institutional investors has subscribed 11 percent, as per the data available on exchanges till 1 pm.

    The initial public offering (IPO) of GR Infraprojects has been subscribed 78 percent so far on July 7, the first day of the bidding process. Investors have put in bids for 63.36 lakh equity shares against an offer size of 81.23 lakh shares.
    The portion reserved for retail investors has been subscribed 1.55 times, while that of non-institutional investors has subscribed 11 percent, as per the data available on exchanges till 1 pm.
    The employees’ portion has received a 3 percent subscription, while qualified institutional buyers have put in bids for 12,189 equity shares against their reserved portion of 22.56 lakh equity shares.
    GR Infraprojects plans to raise Rs 963.3 crore through its public issue comprising a complete offer for sale by existing shareholders.
    The company has already raised Rs 283 crore from anchor investors at a higher end of the price band of Rs 828-837 per share.
    First Published:  IST
