GR Infraprojects has fixed the price band for its upcoming IPO at Rs 828-837 per share. The IPO will open for subscription on July 7, 2021.

The public issue will entirely be offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore equity shares by existing promoters and shareholders, and will close on July 9, 2021.

Lokesh Builders, Pradeep Kumar Agrawal, Jasamrit Premises, India Business Excellence Fund, and India Business Excellence Fund I will be offloading their shares in the OFS.

According to the company’s red herring prospectus, a total of 2.25 lakh shares will be reserved for eligible employees. The registrar to the issue is KFin Technologies Private Ltd.

HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Kotak Mahindra Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor, SBI Capital Markets, Enquires Capital are the book-running lead managers to the issue.

GR Infraprojects is an integrated road engineering, procurement and construction company headquartered in Udaipur. It undertakes road and highway projects across 15 states in the country.

Its listed peers include KNR Constructions, PNC Infratech, HG Infra Engineering, Dilip Buildcon, Ashoka Buildcon, IRB Infrastructure Developers and Sadbhav Engineering.