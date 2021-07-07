GR Infraprojects IPO opens for subscription today. Should you invest?

The initial public offer (IPO) of GR Infraprojects will open for subscription from today till July 9. The issue that is entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) aims to raise over Rs 963 crore and has received positive views from analysts.

The company has fixed the price band at Rs 828 to Rs 837 per share and the shares are likely to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 19.

Ahead of the IPO opening, the company has already raised Rs 283.33 crore from 47 anchor investors including Smallcap World Fund Inc, BlackRock Global Funds, and Fidelity.

Brokerages have recommended subscribing to the IPO on the back of GR Infraproject's business model, experienced promoters, strong management, strong order book, and strong balance sheet.

Besides, brokerages believe various government initiatives and infrastructure pushes may lead to further growth opportunities for the company.

Canara Bank Securities

GR Infraprojects is a focused engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) player with an established record of timely execution that helps them to save overhead expenses and leads to a better Capex utilisation. This is reflected in its performance that has grown its revenues at a 5-year CAGR of 47 percent backed with an above-average margin of 19-21 percent that the company has managed to retain, the brokerage said.

"The company is also focused on increasing the share from Railway projects to 10-15 percent from the current 3 percent. Considering GR Infra growth and margins, its FY21 P/E of 8.51x looks attractive as compared to the listed peers," it said.

The brokerage recommends a 'subscribe' rating, for the long term and listing gains for the issue.

Hem Securities

"We like the financial performance posted by the company with healthy balance sheet status. Also, the company has a healthy order book, giving it strong revenue visibility going forward," the brokerage said.

The company strives to maintain a robust financial position and low debt levels along with an emphasis on a strong balance sheet enable the company to pursue future opportunities for growth.

The brokerage recommends 'subscribe' on the issue for both listing gains and long-term purposes.

GEPL Capital

Their experience in the execution of road projects, technical capabilities, timely performance, reputation for quality, financial strength as well as price competitiveness of their bids have enabled them to successfully bid for and win projects, the brokerage said.

It recommended a 'subscribe' rating to the issue.

BP Wealth

Considering the factors such as strong financial performance, established track record, and revenue visibility, the brokerage gave the IPO a 'subscribe' rating for the long-term.

Ashika Research

Given the healthy growth prospects and considering the strong emerging opportunity for road infrastructure, the brokerage recommended to 'subscribe' the issue.

"A strong order book to sales ratio of 2.4x, timely execution of orders, expansion to new geographies and segments, combined with strong financials and healthy balance sheet augur well for the company's performance going forward," it said.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)