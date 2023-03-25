GQG Partners churning India portfolio

There has been a lot of chatter about what is GQG is doing in India alongside many rumours.

GQG chief Rajiv Jain has committed nearly $2 billion to the Adani Group in March. Here is look at what the firm did with its India portfolio earlier.

If one looks at the emerging market fund of GQG, its total India exposure has fallen from as high as 34 percent in December 2022 to 24-25 percent in February 2023. Between December and February, it sold a lot of stocks.

Here's what it did to the individual names. In ITC, it owned 6.5 percent of the total fund. In February, it seems to be have made it out of the top 10 list. So, it largely sold out of ITC in those two to three months. In Reliance , it held 4.2 percent of the total fund but seems to be out from the list in the February data. Similarly, in State Bank of India (SBI), it owned 2.8 percent of the fund and then in February, it looked like it cleaned out SBI as well.

However, it added some stocks including HDFC Limited, where it owned 5.1 percent, that holding has now gone up to 5.7 percent. In ICICI Bank, GQC has raised the stake from 2.9 percent of its fund to 3.7 percent. That's basically the total exposure that the EM fund had within the GQG holdings.

In its global fund, it has made a small change. Its holding in HDFC Bank was 5.1 percent in December 2022, that fell to five percent in February 2023.

The company’s total India exposure has slightly moved up from 7.1 percent in December 2022 to 7.3 percent in February 2023. It must be noted that, this is all before it invested money in the Adani Group.

GQG Partners’ top India holdings will give a good picture. Its biggest holding is ITC. It owned 1.3 percent of the total company as of December 2022. It sold some stake in ITC in the last couple of months. Cipla was a secondary holding with 1.2 percent stake, HDFC Ltd 0.9 percent, Tata Steel 0.7 percent, Sun Pharma 0.7 percent and the list goes on.

It also owns stake in JSW Steel, NTPC, Coal India, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

GQC's exits from Indian firms?

It has sold stake in Reliance, SBI and ITC. Amongst the three names, Reliance has been a big underperformer since January, with the stock down around 13.5 percent. SBI is down 17.5 percent since December. Only one stock that it has sold and is still up is ITC, that is 14 percent higher.

GQG Partners also sold a big chunk of HDFC AMC last week, and cleaned out of HDFC AMC as well. So while it has committed a good $2 billion to the Adani Group, on the India portfolio, its holding has come down and it has sold a lot of big names including ITC and Reliance.

It is believed that in the March filing, there could be more names where GQC would have reduced its holdings. But from a positioning point of view, GQG has definitely lowered down its India holdings across the board and it has only added to the Adani Group in March.

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.