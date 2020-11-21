Govt to make hallmarking of jewellery mandatory from June 2021, industry players say execution has challenges

The government’s latest directive on gold hallmarking makes it mandatory for jewellers across India to sell only hallmarked jewellry from June 2021. Jewellers have time till July 2021 to register with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

A hallmark is an official mark struck on precious metals to certify the content of the noble metals like gold, silver, platinum. In simpler words, a hallmark lends credibility to the purity of the jewelry. Moreover, it obligates manufacturers to maintain the legal standards of fineness and purity.

This is definitely a good news for the buyers.

"Mandatory hallmarking is a welcome step which will boost customer confidence in buying jeweler and reduce consumer frauds at the same time,” Vaibhav Saraf, director, Aisshpra Gems and Jewels, told CNBC-TV18. A view seconded by Ishu Datwani of Anmol Jewellers.

“It would be beneficial for the industry as it creates a level playing field. It is also good for the consumers as it protects the consumers, especially in the rural areas where the jewellers were taking advantage of Hallmark not being mandatory," Datwani said.

The organised jewellers won't be affected much by the new rule, but the unorganised players have their concerns, particularly about the implementation .

“My inventory is all hallmarked, 100 percent gold hallmarked jewelry, so I am not worried about it. In smaller cities, though I doubt this is the case,” Sunil Datwani of Gehna Jewelers said.

According to the World Gold Council report of 2016, there are some 3.85 lakh to 4.10 lakh jewellers in India. According to industry players, less than 50,000 of them are licensed jewellers.

A PTI report in January this year said that only 40 percent of the gold sold in the country is hallmarked, the remaining sixty percent is untested.

“BIS hardly has 800-900 centers across India, and those centers are also in metro cities, none in the interior India," said Kumar Jain, President of India Bullion and Jewelers Association.

"People have to carry the gold insure it, bring it to the metro cities, hallmark them, and then take it back. There are many risks in carrying out this entire process,” he said.

Rajendra Bhola, MD of Bholasons Jewelry too voiced similar concerns.

“We were the first in the country to get the accreditation for hallmarking. We welcome the step. My only doubt is, the way it is being planned doesn’t give any confidence that it will be effective," he told CNBC-TV18, highlighting the fact that nearly 85 percent of the jewelry sellers in the country are unlicensed.

"There are 892 hallmarking centers in 234 districts across the country, hardly any in the remote areas," he said.

Bhola said he was a member representing the Gem and Jewelry Export Promotion Council, in the standing committee to bring the hallmarking in the country.

"Unfortunately, in the last 30 years, the ministry could not achieve anything; the only thing we have achieved is some level of awareness about the hallmarking where people have to decide whether they want to buy quality or not. If they want to buy quality, the product is available at certain places they can buy it, provided they are well aware of the marks and the checks,” he said.

“So it’s a little complex problem, and the way they have planned it now is a very aggressive thought process. The government must be more pragmatic in understanding the problem and rather than simply declaring certain things that don't give any results,” added Bhola.

Other issues include getting the old stock hallmarked, and getting customers in rural markets to pay more for hallmarked. The latter, in particular, is the bigger challenge.

"It will take time a lot of time to get the entire pre-existing stock hallmarked, because of the pandemic," said Jain.

The other issue, Jain said is that many jewelry buyers, did not want to pay a higher price for quality. This was true particularly in the rural and remote areas of the country.

“People don’t want to pay more, and they want everything free of charge, so jewellers have this mindset that we won’t give quality either,” Jain said.

"People in villages don’t have a trend of hallmarking. So jewellers there are still in the mindset that people won’t pay higher prices,” he said.

Like every other sector in India, the gems and jewelry sector has seen a gradual change in the customer’s buying behavior. As a result, demand has shifted from the traditional and unorganized jewellers to organised players, which is visible in the strong earnings posted by the listed companies in this field.

According to reports, more than 10 percent of the unorganized jewellers shut shop because of the slowdown in the economy. The pandemic has made matters worse for many of the smaller players. The directive on hallmark could accelerate the consolidation process in the sector, with more weak players shutting their shops.

Bhola says that jewellers in tier-three cities are in a Catch-22 situation.

"If you get the jewelry hallmarked - consumers won’t pay for the extra charges, and if you don’t get jewelry hallmarked - the government threatens to shut down your business," Bhola said.

He said that there was something wrong in the 'zero making charge' offers made by even big jewellers, Every day there are advertisements of jewelry being sold without making charges; how is that possible, questioned Bhola.

“Even bullion does not sell without premium; how will you sell jewelry without premium? They don’t want to promote the quality, design, or workmanship in the country, and they don’t want to tell people that you will not get this free of charge. It means there is something wrong,” he said.

“You do not get premium quality without paying the premium. But if the customer is unwilling to pay the premium, you cannot penalize the jeweler for it. Not when your own testing agencies are inefficient; they are putting laser marks, which are so easy to replicate due to the technology advancements. In a large-sized country like this, how will you manage it?,” he said.

One solution, according to him, is to allow jewellers to self-certify their products, and conduct random checks to ensure that jewellers are responsible for their claims.

The typical bureaucratic political mindset is that jewellers are thieves, and that has to change, he said.

We must look towards jewellry from a very different viewpoint. It is an artistic product where quality can be maintained. The person who is making jewelry should be responsible for it, said Bhola. If required, the jewellers can be randomly checked. At the same time, we must encourage the consumer to pay for quality.