India Govt to make hallmarking of jewellery mandatory from June 2021, industry players say execution has challenges Updated : November 21, 2020 04:52 PM IST The government's latest directives on gold hallmarking have made it mandatory for jewellers across India to sell hallmarked jewelry from June 2021. There are 892 hallmarking centers in 234 districts across the country, hardly any in the remote areas.