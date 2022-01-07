Govt signs agreement with TCS for second phase of Passport Seva Program

In the second phase of Passport Seva Program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports. The MEA said it is working towards the opening of one passport services centre in every Lok Sabha constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday selected Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for the second phase of the Passport Seva Program (PSP-V2.0). The PSP-V2.0 is a continuation and enhancement of PSP-V1.0, an e-governance instrument that the MEA said introduced "unprecedented" transformation in the delivery of passport related services to citizens.

"The key elements of PSP-V 2.0 are setting up of a state-of-art digital ecosystem, process overhauling and integration among various stakeholders and database, improving citizen interface, upgrading technology, adopting best practices and strengthening data security," the MEA said in a statement.

The MEA said it is working towards the opening of one passport services centre in every Lok Sabha constituency where there is no Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK).

In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports. The company also plans to further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud.

“TCS has been playing a vital role in building a Digital India, driving transformation programs of national importance. Our partnership with MEA over the last decade has become a benchmark in public-private partnership for citizen services. We are pleased to be selected for the next phase of the Passport Seva Program and look forward to driving further innovations and improving citizen experiences using our contextual knowledge and digital technologies,” said Tej Bhatla, Business Unit Head, Public Sector, TCS.

At present, 93 PSKs, 428 POPSKs and 36 passport offices are operational across the country. The programme has recently been connected to more than 176 Indian missions/ posts through the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP).

