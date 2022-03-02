Govt may delay LIC IPO to next fiscal amid Russia-Ukraine war

India may defer the mega IPO of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and wait for an opportune time to get the maximum value of its holding in the company, government sources have said. The development comes as the Russia-Ukraine war is roiling financial markets globally.

"It's a full-blown war now, so we will have to assess the situation for going ahead with the LIC initial public offering (IPO)," a government source said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, too, has indicated a review of the IPO in view of the evolving geopolitical situation.

"Ideally, I would like to go ahead with it because we had planned it for some time based purely on Indian considerations," Sitharaman had said. "But if global considerations warrant that I need to look at it, I would not mind looking at it again."

The IPO was expected to hit the market in March.

The Russia-Ukraine war entered its seventh day on Wednesday, with fighting intensifying in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and other big cities.

The government was expecting to garner Rs 63,000 crore by selling 5 percent stake in the life insurance firm to meet the curtailed disinvestment target of Rs 78,000 crore in the current fiscal.

If the IPO is deferred to the next fiscal, the government would miss the revised disinvestment target by a huge margin. So far, the government has raised Rs 12,030 crore through CPSE disinvestment and Air India's strategic sale this fiscal.

The government had earlier projected to garner Rs 1.75 lakh from disinvestment during 2021-22. The IPO is offer for sale (OFS) by the Government of India and there is no fresh issue of shares by LIC. The government holds 100 percent stake or over 632.49 crore shares in LIC. The face value of shares is Rs 10 apiece.

The LIC public issue would be the biggest IPO in the history of the Indian stock market. Once listed, LIC's market valuation would be comparable to top companies like RIL and TCS. So far, the amount mobilised from IPO of Paytm in 2021 was the largest ever at Rs 18,300 crore, followed by Coal India (2010) at nearly Rs 15,500 crore, and Reliance Power (2008) at Rs 11,700 crore.

With inputs from PTI