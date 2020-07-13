Market Govt likely to rebalance CPSE ETF basket, as stake in number of stocks hits 51% threshold Updated : July 13, 2020 04:34 PM IST The government may have to replace these stocks with other blue chips where its shareholding is above 51% threshold. Both CPSE and the Bharat 22 equity ETF offerings by the government had received a strong response from investors. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply