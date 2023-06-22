Govt holds roadshows for LIC in US; Singapore, UK, Hong Kong next

LIC continues to trade at 33 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 949; hence the meeting with investors to showcase the corporation’s strengths and strategies

State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) top management along with senior government officials have been meeting investors in international roadshows, which have been underway June onwards. The US leg of the roadshows have just concluded while Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK rounds are next.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, government officials said that these are non-deal roadshows and the plan is to help the insurance giant communicate with a wider set of investors and now that it is over a year since it got listed. The government is keen on showcasing LIC as the largest life insurer in the coming times as well and convincing investors of its product range, customer reach and ability to handle growing competition in the Indian insurance market.

In fact, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in an exclusive chat with CNBCTV18 on June 2 had said, “There should be a broader understanding of strengths of LIC . LIC management is engaging with wider set of investors . The Corporation is very clear about its earnings, earnings have been fabulous and they are working to increase their market share , making a qualitative change to portfolio . Next few quarters are important for LIC.“

'No hurry at all for LIC FPO'

The secretary had also amply clarified that the government is “in no hurry to bring a follow-on public offer (FPO) for LIC". There have been media speculations that the current roadshows are a precursor to the government offloading further stake in the corporation.

In the corporate presentation prepared by the insurer for the current financial year, the insurer has listed three key areas on which it plans to capitalise further. Wide bouquet of products with new product launches , focus on increasing the share of non participating policies , expanding other channels of distribution like bancassurance and digital.

Insurance analysts and brokerages have been highlighting LIC’s historical product line of participatory policies, aging agent force, bancassurance tie -ups with PSU banks, LIC rescuing IDBI Bank and now LIC and the government divesting stake in IDBI Bank as major lags.

According to LIC, for business done within India, while over 94 percent of its policies are participatory, close to 66 percent of its FY23 premium was from participatory policies. The share of premium from participatory policies has moved up to 34 percent in the last financial.

Also, 96 percent of its new business premium in the individual category is still through the agency force, while bancassurance and digital contribute under 4 percent. However, the corporation continues to see its sales staff as a major plus with 1.35 million LIC agents versus 1.28 million of all the other life insurers put together.

However, LIC continues to trade at 33 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 949 hence the meeting with investors to showcase the corporation’s strengths and strategies.