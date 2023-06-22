Govt holds roadshows for LIC in US; Singapore, UK, Hong Kong next

LIC continues to trade at 33 percent discount to the issue price of Rs 949; hence the meeting with investors to showcase the corporation’s strengths and strategies

State-run insurer Life Insurance Corporation’s (LIC) top management along with senior government officials have been meeting investors in international roadshows, which have been underway June onwards. The US leg of the roadshows have just concluded while Singapore, Hong Kong and the UK rounds are next.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, government officials said that these are non-deal roadshows and the plan is to help the insurance giant communicate with a wider set of investors and now that it is over a year since it got listed. The government is keen on showcasing LIC as the largest life insurer in the coming times as well and convincing investors of its product range, customer reach and ability to handle growing competition in the Indian insurance market.

In fact, DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in an exclusive chat with CNBCTV18 on June 2 had said, “There should be a broader understanding of strengths of LIC . LIC management is engaging with wider set of investors . The Corporation is very clear about its earnings, earnings have been fabulous and they are working to increase their market share , making a qualitative change to portfolio . Next few quarters are important for LIC.“