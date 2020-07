The government has begun the process for selecting a new SEBI Chairman, sources told CNBC-TV18. The current SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi's term ends on August 31. Sources said that another extension for Tyagi cannot be ruled out.

A search panel headed by the Cabinet Secretary will be interviewing the shortlisted candidates.

MS Sahoo, Chairperson of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India is said to be one of the shortlisted candidates for the role.

The panel has been given the power to consider candidates who have not applied for the position.

The government is also looking to appoint a new Comptroller & Auditor General. Current CAG Rajiv Mehershi's term will end on August 7.

Chief Statistician of India Pravin Srivastav’s term will end on August 31. Sources said another extension cannot be ruled out.