Business
Government to raise the FDI limit in insurance firms to 74%, says report
Updated : December 10, 2019 12:37 PM IST
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India sought the views of stakeholders on the matter in a December 2 letter at the direction of the government.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the July budget that the government would examine suggestions from various stakeholders to further open up FDI in the insurance sector.
