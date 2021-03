Brokerage firm Nomura has stated in a report that the vehicle scrappage policy, as per which the government recognises the need to have fit vehicles on the roads, will have a positive impact on the overall economy.

The note states: “The government incentive adds up to 2-3 percent of the price, but this will be not large enough to have a big increase in scrappage. The industry participants may agree to see over a 1 percent discount with most original equipment manufacturers estimated to see 10-12 percent EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin in FY23F, but a 5 percent discount is unlikely to happen.”

Nomura also estimated that the auto industry is not going to see any significant impact in their 2022-23 fiscal growth estimates. It believes, that some government incentives, like offering a GST rebate of around 5 percent, may spur the demand in this industry.