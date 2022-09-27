    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Good time to accumulate 'high-quality' IT stocks: Envision Capital

    market | IST

    Good time to accumulate 'high-quality' IT stocks: Envision Capital

    By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair
    Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital, expects select IT companies to sustain hefty valuations as they look to grow by 15-20 percent. He also saw better days ahead for FMCG

    Nilesh Shah, MD and CEO of Envision Capital said on Tuesday, September 27, that it’s a good time to accumulate IT stocks.
    “Do not expect IT to be an underperformer from hereon and it's a good time to start accumulating a lot of high-quality growth-oriented IT stocks.”
    Shah expects select IT companies to sustain hefty valuations as they look to grow by 15-20 percent.
    Also Read: Microsoft earnings are a good omen for Indian IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and HCL Tech
    Speaking to CNBC-TV18 about the Indian equity market, he said, “The way our macros are getting managed, the way policy initiatives are being undertaken, it's quite likely that India will continue its round of outperformance versus the rest of the world.”
    Also Read: Indian IT companies face structural headwinds to margins, says JPMorgan
    While on the FMCG space, Shah said, “I still continue to believe that maybe commodity prices can still fall a lot more than what they have fallen already and that could be a hugely positive surprise for India and Indian companies.”
    (Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
