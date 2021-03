Goldman Sachs has retained a ‘sell’ rating on Tata Motors but raised the price target from Rs 175 per share to Rs 241 per share. The brokerage firm says that a 70 percent rise in the share price of Tata Motors this year overshoots the fundamentals of the company.

This target by Goldman Sachs suggests a 20 percent downside of the company’s stock from the current market price versus the 10 percent upside for Indian autos' coverage as a whole. Goldman Sachs also states that the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) “estimates are little changed”, but the 2023 fiscal earnings per share move up 26 percent on lower debt.

Last Friday Tata Motors announced that Marc Llistosella will not be joining as the CEO of the company contrary to the firm's previous announcement. This is likely to push back the company's revival plans.

Lloyd Mathias, a business strategist and investor said that this was a setback as the company will now have to start looking for a new CEO.