Indian financials have underperformed the broader market so far this year, falling over 35 percent as compared to an 18 percent fall in benchmark indices. Investors have also remained bearish in the segment, weighing in higher provisions on deferred loans and a sharp decline in operating profit.

Goldman Sachs, however, is of the view that the segment is still attractive and well-entrenched players should continue to gain market share. In a report, the global investment advisory said that it believes banks and NBFCs that have a relatively low probability of further cuts in FY21E/FY22E earnings will likely outperform peers.

Goldman Sachs has made revisions in its portfolio and downgraded some banking stocks, as per the report. It has lowered Axis Bank to sell from neutral on continued challenges on asset quality and weak operating profitability weighing on earnings.

Goldman Sachs also lowered its earnings estimate by 31 percent/22 percent for FY21/22E as it sees risks to operational performance skewed to the downside. It also reduced the 12-month target price on Axis Bank to Rs 323 from Rs 417 prior, implying 21 percent downside potential.

It also downgraded HDFC to neutral from buy on a subdued outlook for the underlying mortgage business and continued elevated credit spreads in bond markets. The further builds of NPLs and consequent increase in the cost of risk also weighed on the sentiment, it said.

"While we believe HDFC should be able to navigate this crisis better than many other NBFCs, the headwinds to the mortgage sector and developer lending should keep earnings under pressure. We cut earnings by -33 percent/-13 percent in FY21E/FY22E and consequently lower our 12-month target price to Rs 1,625 per share, lower by 16 percent," the report stated.

Meanwhile, Goldman Saches removed ICICI Bank from its conviction list (CL) but remained positive and maintained a buy rating.

"We cut earnings for ICICI Bank by 22 percent in FY21E/FY22E as we factor in higher slippages from the moratorium book and lower operating profit growth to factor in GDP cuts, leading to a cut in our target price by 10 percent to Rs 373 per share," the report said.

The brokerage remained constructive on the lender given: (1) its strong liability franchise, with one of the lowest cost of deposits within private banks, enabling operating profit resilience, (2) a higher proportion of retail loans dominated by mortgages, which should help the bank to get back to grow relatively faster, and (3) healthy capital ratios buffered by many profitable subsidiaries.