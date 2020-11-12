Market Goldman Sachs raises Nifty target to 14,100 for 2021: Key highlights from the report Updated : November 12, 2020 11:21 AM IST Goldman Sachs has upgraded India to 'overweight' and raised Nifty50's target to 14,100 for 2021. GS expects corporate profits to rebound 27 percent in 2021 and a further 21 percent in 2022. Among stocks, it prefers HDFC Bank, SBI, L&T, RIL, TVS Motor, Avenue Super, Fortis and Apollo Hospitals. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.