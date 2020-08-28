Market Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks Updated : August 28, 2020 04:17 PM IST Goldman Sachs increased FY22-23 sector revenue and earnings forecasts by up to 7 percent. It expects TCS to see a sharp improvement in margins over its peers in the near term It reiterates 'buy' rating on Infosys and expects 23 percent upside to Rs 1,165 Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply