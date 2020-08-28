  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Updated : August 28, 2020 04:17 PM IST

Goldman Sachs increased FY22-23 sector revenue and earnings forecasts by up to 7 percent.
It expects TCS to see a sharp improvement in margins over its peers in the near term
It reiterates 'buy' rating on Infosys and expects 23 percent upside to Rs 1,165
Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

Goldman Sachs raises FY22-23 IT sector earnings forecast by up to 7%; raises target for these stocks

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

NMDC shares jump over 13% on demerger of Nagarnar iron and steel unit

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Gold rate today: Yellow metal rises; support seen at Rs 50,500 per 10 grams; Silver jumps 1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement