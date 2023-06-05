English
India has delivered the highest portion of multibaggers across 10 major Emerging, Developed markets

India has delivered the highest portion of multibaggers across 10 major Emerging, Developed markets

India has delivered the highest portion of multibaggers across 10 major Emerging, Developed markets
By Hormaz Fatakia   | Nimesh Shah  Jun 5, 2023 6:23:53 AM IST (Published)

The brokerage further mentioned that nearly 40 percent of the current BSE 200 stocks have generated more than 20 percent annualised returns over the last two decades.

More than half of the Nifty 500 universe has generated 10-bagger returns within a rolling five-year period over the last two decades, according to the latest note from Goldman Sachs.

The brokerage analysed 10 major Emerging and Developed markets, covering 6,700 stocks, and looked for 10-baggers or stocks that have generated at least 10 times returns during the above mentioned timeframe.
What came to light is that 269 stocks, or 54 percent of the Nifty 500 universe have generated 10-bagger returns, which is the highest proportion of multibaggers among the 10 markets analysed. This proportion is also higher than the 30 percent average for stocks within Emerging Markets and 20 percent for Developed ones.
