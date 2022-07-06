Domestic gold prices extended gains on Wednesday as global prices climbed after falling hitting a six-months low.

MCX gold August futures rose 0.4 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 51,520 per 10 grams. Silver gave up initial losses, and was trading 0.2 percent up at Rs 56,960 per kilogram on the last count.

Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart, expects the dollar index to remain firm in the upcoming sessions and adds that it could restrict gains of gold, silver and other global commodities.

"Gold and silver will remain volatile in today’s (Wednesday) session ahead of the FOMC meeting minutes," he added. Jain suggests staying away from precious metals in Wednesday’s session ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes.