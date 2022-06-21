Domestic gold prices rebounded from initial losses on Tuesday amid choppy trade tracing gains in global benchmarks and domestic equities. Investors globally kept an eye out for any further rate hike by central banks to tame high inflation. Easing US dollar further lent support to the metal.

MCX gold August futures rose by as much as 0.2 percent to touch the intraday high of Rs 50,860 per 10 grams as of 10:54 am. Silver followed suit, with the white metal's July futures rising by 0.5 percent to Rs 61,045 per kilogram.

Gold has managed to hold above $1800/oz level despite aggressive moves by central banks which shows that a near term bottom is in place, according to Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

"However with Fed emphasising on monetary tightening, the US dollar may remain supported and this may keep pressure on gold prices," Rao added.

"We expect both precious metals to remain volatile this week and buy on dips strategy could work in both precious metals," said Manoj Kumar Jain, Head-Commodity and Currency Research at Prithvi Finmart.

Jain suggests buying silver on dips around Rs 60,300 for the target price of Rs 61,200 with a stop loss at Rs 59,800.

Indian equity indices made a gap up start after ending the six-day losing streak in the previous session. Strength in equities dents the appeal of previous metals as it aids investors' appetite for risk.

The dollar Index — which gauges strength in the greenback against six peers — was dropped 0.4 percent to touch the intraday low of 104.22.