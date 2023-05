Gold prices rise as market looks for cues on Fed rate hike. Buy or wait?

Gold prices today: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday amid a weak dollar and sharp decline in crude oil prices, ahead of an expected US Federal Reserve rate hike later in the day and Thursday's European Central Bank meeting.

The June gold futures were trading at Rs 60,744 per 10 grams on the MCX at 5.20 pm, up by Rs 116 or 0.19 percent from Tuesday's closing price. Meanwhile, the May Silver futures were trading at Rs 74,733 per kg and were lower by Rs 312 or 0.42 percent.

"A consensus rate hike of 25 basis point is priced in by the markets , a lot depends on the Fed Outlook about the US economy, inflation and its guidance on interest rate hikes in its meeting that is scheduled for later today. A pause in the interest rate hike would lead gold rallying to life time highs and staying there, confusing signals from the Fed would lead to some sell off and profit booking. We remain bullish on gold for the longer term and would be buying gold at every dip with an investment timeframe of two years," said Rahul Agarwal, Director Wealth Discovery/EZ Wealth.