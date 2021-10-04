Gold prices near 2-week high, here’s why

Gold prices are at 2-week high, this is after two percent gains that was seen on Friday. The month of September overall hasn’t been so great with gold with nearly 3.5 percent of a decline and in 2021, it is still 7.5 percent on the weaker side.

The markets are focusing on China’s Evergrande payment. There are reports suggesting that they have missed two bond interest payments in the last two weeks itself and the offshore debt amounts to nearly USD 20 billion as of now, which has been a supportive factor.

The other thing is the US democrats delaying the plan to vote on the USD 1 trillion infrastructure bill. That is something that the markets have been waiting for as well.

Physical demand is also picking up in China as the gold prices saw some profit-taking.

Indian markets are entering into festivities. Strong investment demand has also been reported from China, Hong Kong, Singapore etc., which has been supportive.

Market will watch out for the US non-farm payroll data that is expected to come on Friday.

