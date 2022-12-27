Gold prices today: Yellow metal flat even as US Dollar index falls for third straight day

Internationally, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,802.63 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,810.

Domestic gold prices inched slightly higher on Tuesday on positive global cues as well as a softer US dollar. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold prices were up by 0.06 percent or Rs 33 to Rs 54,710 per 10 gram in early trade. Meanwhile, silver was up by Rs 180 to Rs 69,255 per kg.

Internationally, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $1,802.63 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.3 percent to $1,810.

Spot silver gained 0.7 percent to $23.88, platinum was up 0.5 percent to $1,027 and palladium rose 0.6 percent to $1,774.

The Indian rupee, meanwhile, eased on Tuesday after seeing sharp gains in the previous session. The Indian currency was trading at 82.71 per dollar in early trade compared to its previous close of 82.6512.

The US dollar remained under pressure with the Dollar Index opening at 104.18 on Tuesday but later dropped to 104.07, down 0.11 percent from its previous close. This is the third straight session of decline for the greenback’s gauge versus the six major currencies.

The Dollar’s decline was partially fueled by the rise in oil prices that climbed to three-week highs on Tuesday after China eased of COVID-19 restrictions. Prices rose on expectations that ease in restrictions may lead to a rise in fuel demand.