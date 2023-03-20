Gold Prices hit an all-time high in India, Australia, and the UK

The Comex gold prices also witnessed a rally, hitting an 11-month high of $1,997.80 per troy ounce.
Spot gold prices hit an all-time high of Rs 61,000 per 10 grams in India on Monday. On a weekly basis, Gold prices are up over 6 percent, marking their best gains over the last four-and-a-half months.
Recommended ArticlesView All
This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
ChatGPT in financial industry — here is how this AI tool can make disruptions in the sector
Mar 20, 2023 IST9 Min(s) Read
Bali will shut down for 24 hours on Wednesday for this unique ritual
Mar 20, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Asset-Liability Mismatch: NPA is fairly well understood but the bankers’ other nightmare isn’t
Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Gold prices in Australia also touched their peak of $2,922 an ounce, fuelled by the falling value of the Australian dollar against the US dollar.
The Comex gold prices also witnessed a rally, hitting an 11-month high of $1,997.80 per troy ounce.
The ongoing banking crisis globally has raised expectations that the US Federal Reserve will ease up on its aggressive rate hike cycle after its two-day meeting starting Tuesday, March 21.
Before the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, it was expected that Fed policy makers would raise rates by as much as 50 basis points. But after the recent financial turmoil that led to emergency liquidity measures from the Federal Reserve and major central banks, most analysts are now pricing in a 25 basis points rate hike.
According to a note by JP Morgan last week, up to $2 trillion in liquidity could be added to the US banking system by the Federal Reserve. Funds will be made available through its Bank Term Funding Program that was announced as banks face a liquidity crunch.